https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3808519Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector luxury style setMorePremiumID : 3808519View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 12.3 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.3 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.3 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontBusiness card template vector luxury style setMore