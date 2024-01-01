rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809172
Equivalent (1930) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Equivalent (1930) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3809172

View CC0 License

Equivalent (1930) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More