https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRebecca Salsbury Strand (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809190View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2931 x 2313 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2931 x 2313 px | 300 dpi | 38.83 MBFree DownloadRebecca Salsbury Strand (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More