https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEquivalent (1929) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 934 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2257 x 2901 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2257 x 2901 px | 300 dpi | 37.5 MBFree DownloadEquivalent (1929) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More