https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHedge and Grasses–Lake George (1933) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3809205View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 935 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2916 x 2273 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2916 x 2273 px | 300 dpi | 37.96 MBFree DownloadHedge and Grasses–Lake George (1933) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More