https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809205
Hedge and Grasses&ndash;Lake George (1933) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
Hedge and Grasses–Lake George (1933) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3809205

View CC0 License

