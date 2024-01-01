https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Dancing Trees (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3809214View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 993 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2398 x 2897 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2398 x 2897 px | 300 dpi | 39.79 MBFree DownloadThe Dancing Trees (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More