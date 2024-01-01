https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Flatiron (1903) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809219View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 2033 x 2891 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 2033 x 2891 px | 300 dpi | 33.67 MBFree DownloadThe Flatiron (1903) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More