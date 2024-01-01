rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809288
The Two Poplars, Lake George (1934) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Two Poplars, Lake George (1934) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809288

View CC0 License

The Two Poplars, Lake George (1934) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More