https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnow on Mount Ibuki (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813475View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 774 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2796 x 1804 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2796 x 1804 px | 300 dpi | 28.9 MBFree DownloadSnow on Mount Ibuki (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More