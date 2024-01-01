https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813533Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a seated woman holding a mirror during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813533View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 882 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1924 x 2618 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1924 x 2618 px | 300 dpi | 28.86 MBFree DownloadStudy of a seated woman holding a mirror during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More