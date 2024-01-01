rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Study of a seated woman holding a mirror during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813533

View CC0 License

