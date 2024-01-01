https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813534Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a standing woman stroking a deer during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3813534View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1939 x 2909 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1939 x 2909 px | 300 dpi | 32.31 MBFree DownloadStudy of a standing woman stroking a deer during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More