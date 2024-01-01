rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813542
Woman Cutting Her Toenails (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman Cutting Her Toenails (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813542

View CC0 License

Woman Cutting Her Toenails (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More