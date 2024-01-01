https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Cutting Her Toenails (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813542View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 866 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2526 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6082 x 8428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6082 x 8428 px | 300 dpi | 293.34 MBFree DownloadWoman Cutting Her Toenails (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More