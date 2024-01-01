https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813576View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2512 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8386 x 6018 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8386 x 6018 px | 300 dpi | 288.81 MBFree DownloadWoman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More