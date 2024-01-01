rawpixel
Girl in a Summer Kimono (1920) drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3813646

View CC0 License

