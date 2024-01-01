rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813771
The Great Bridge of Sanjō in Kyoto (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Great Bridge of Sanjō in Kyoto (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3813771

View CC0 License

