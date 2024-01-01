rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Waitress Holding a Tray (Portrait of Onao, a Maid at the Matsuyoshi Inn, Kyoto) (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō…
Waitress Holding a Tray (Portrait of Onao, a Maid at the Matsuyoshi Inn, Kyoto) (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813848

View CC0 License

