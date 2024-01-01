https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in Summer Clothing (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813853View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 773 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2256 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2451 x 3803 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2451 x 3803 px | 300 dpi | 53.38 MBFree DownloadWoman in Summer Clothing (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More