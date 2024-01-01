rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813853
Woman in Summer Clothing (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman in Summer Clothing (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813853

View CC0 License

Woman in Summer Clothing (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More