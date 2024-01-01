https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRebecca Salsbury Strand (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3814046View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2284 x 2924 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2284 x 2924 px | 300 dpi | 38.25 MBFree DownloadRebecca Salsbury Strand (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More