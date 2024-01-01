rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814060
From the Shelton Looking North (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

From the Shelton Looking North (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3814060

View CC0 License

From the Shelton Looking North (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More