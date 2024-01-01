https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819781View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1030 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2995 x 2570 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2995 x 2570 px | 300 dpi | 44.07 MBFree DownloadThe Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More