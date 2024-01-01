https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFreeman, the Earl of Clarendon's gamekeeper, with a dying doe and hound (1800) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819783View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2401 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2401 px | 300 dpi | 41.24 MBFree DownloadFreeman, the Earl of Clarendon's gamekeeper, with a dying doe and hound (1800) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More