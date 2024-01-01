rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819786
The Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819786

View CC0 License

The Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More