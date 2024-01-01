rawpixel
Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting (1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting (1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819795

View CC0 License

