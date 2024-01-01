https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse Frightened by a Lion (1762–1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819797View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2018 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3000 x 2018 px | 300 dpi | 34.68 MBFree DownloadHorse Frightened by a Lion (1762–1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More