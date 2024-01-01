https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819800Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReapers (1795) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819800View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 893 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3178 x 2366 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3178 x 2366 px | 300 dpi | 43.06 MBFree DownloadReapers (1795) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More