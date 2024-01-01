rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819805
Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV),(1795&ndash;1806) drawing…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV),(1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819805

View CC0 License

Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV),(1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More