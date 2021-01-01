https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819858Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSun halo psd sky template for social media postMorePremiumID : 3819858View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontSun halo psd sky template for social media postMore