https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819891Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFowl Body, Lateral View (Study for key figure to Table X), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819891View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 56.1 MBFree DownloadFowl Body, Lateral View (Study for key figure to Table X), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More