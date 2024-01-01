rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819891
Fowl Body, Lateral View (Study for key figure to Table X), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819891

View CC0 License

