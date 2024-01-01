https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman Skeleton, Anterior View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819987View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1818 x 2727 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1818 x 2727 px | 300 dpi | 28.39 MBFree DownloadHuman Skeleton, Anterior View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More