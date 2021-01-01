https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820597Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHalloween story template vector, for celebration event advertisementMorePremiumID : 3820597View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.69 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontHalloween story template vector, for celebration event advertisementMore