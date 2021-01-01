https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820750Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHalloween banner template psd, cute pumpkin illustrationMorePremiumID : 3820750View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.09 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.09 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.09 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontHalloween banner template psd, cute pumpkin illustrationMore