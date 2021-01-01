https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3821234Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga logo template editable designMorePremiumID : 3821234View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Junge by CyrealDownload Junge fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllYoga logo template editable designMore