https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Fragment from an Antique Frieze (1833–1898) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827480View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1066 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3109 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3317 x 3734 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3317 x 3734 px | 300 dpi | 70.89 MBFree DownloadA Fragment from an Antique Frieze (1833–1898) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More