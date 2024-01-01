https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLove leading the Pilgrim - Study of Birds: Finches (1897) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827679View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2346 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2629 x 3923 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2629 x 3923 px | 300 dpi | 59.04 MBFree DownloadLove leading the Pilgrim - Study of Birds: Finches (1897) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More