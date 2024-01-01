rawpixel
Love leading the Pilgrim - Study of Birds: Finches (1897) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827679

View CC0 License

