https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827703Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBath of Venus (1890s) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827703View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2325 x 3445 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2325 x 3445 px | 300 dpi | 45.86 MBFree DownloadBath of Venus (1890s) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More