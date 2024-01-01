rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828295
Cupid’s Hunting Fields (1885) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828295

View CC0 License

