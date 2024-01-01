rawpixel
Pygmalion and the Image - The Hand Refrains (1878) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3828341

