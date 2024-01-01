rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829773
Angels and Children (1865) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Angels and Children (1865) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3829773

View CC0 License

Angels and Children (1865) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More