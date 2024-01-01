rawpixel
Paul Cézanne's Roses in a Bottle (1900-1904) still life painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3830977

View CC0 License

