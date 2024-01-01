rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830978
Paul C&eacute;zanne's Seated Peasant (1892&ndash;1896) portrait painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paul Cézanne's Seated Peasant (1892–1896) portrait painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3830978

View CC0 License

Paul Cézanne's Seated Peasant (1892–1896) portrait painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More