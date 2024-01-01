rawpixel
Paul Cézanne's Marie Cézanne's Sister (1866–1867) portrait painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3830997

View CC0 License

