MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3837034SaveSaveCarousel giraffe psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Henry TomaszewskiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3089 x 3089 px | 300 dpi | 110.7 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3089 x 3089 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCarousel giraffe psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Henry TomaszewskiMore