BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3841230SaveSaveBusiness card template psd set Japanese pattern, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 26.83 MBSmall 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBusiness card template psd set Japanese pattern, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMore