Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861669SaveSaveGods hand vector sticker, Creation of Adam famous painting, remixed from artworks by Michelangelo BuonarrotiMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 2.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1970 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2251 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGods hand vector sticker, Creation of Adam famous painting, remixed from artworks by Michelangelo BuonarrotiMore