TechiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3863343SaveSaveAesthetic story template psd set with quote and flowerMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.32 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontSaveDownloadAesthetic story template psd set with quote and flowerMore