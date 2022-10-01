AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3865133SaveSaveBlog banner template psd with gradient mesh design background setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBSmall 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBlog banner template psd with gradient mesh design background setMore