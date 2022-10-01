NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3865244SaveSaveAesthetic Instagram story template vector style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 90.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Facebook Story JPEG 1080 x 923 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 4272 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Indie Flower by Kimberly GesweinDownload Indie Flower fontSaveDownloadAesthetic Instagram story template vector style setMore