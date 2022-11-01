Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3865928SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait (Dedicated to Paul Gauguin) (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 982 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2865 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4682 x 5720 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4682 x 5720 px | 300 dpi | 153.28 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait (Dedicated to Paul Gauguin) (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More