Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3866295SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's Four Withered Sunflowers (1887) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 717 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3072 x 1836 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3072 x 1836 px | 300 dpi | 32.31 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's Four Withered Sunflowers (1887) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More