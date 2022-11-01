FroyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3868776SaveSavePNG collage duck and flower retro sticker, printable scrapbook paper cutout and digital planner elementMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 1667 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 2000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadPNG collage duck and flower retro sticker, printable scrapbook paper cutout and digital planner elementMore